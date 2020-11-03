We are calling on all Armenians from the Diaspora to come to Armenia to join Artsakh Strong and help our homeland during this time of need.

Artsakh Strong is a Yerevan-based independent organization working in partnership with over 100 local NGOs and social organizations. Our mission is to promote and facilitate the arrival of Diaspora Armenians to Armenia to volunteer and offer a helping hand with essential initiatives.

There are currently numerous opportunities for Diaspora volunteers to come and put their knowledge and know-how to good use, be it medical, physical, social, legal, technical. You are all equally welcome and needed.

We encourage you to start your application process today by submitting the form below. Your application will be reviewed and matched with the organization/initiative best suited for your profile.

Upon your arrival, our team of local volunteers will provide you with all the necessary assistance and support to get you settled (transport, accommodation, etc).

Click and Join: https://artsakhstrong.am