We are being asked to agree with the actual partition of Armenia, Pashinyan psychological warfare on the Armenian People

In fact, a thesis was once again thrown into circulation, which, apparently, is a cornerstone fabrication under the vision of “pro-state-peace lovers”.

We are talking about signing the “inevitable” peace treaty, that is, comprehensive capitulation.

All thoughts expressed in a “nervous” voice, as if this government is ready to fight for every millimeter of the Republic of Armenia, are crushed by the fact of the presence of Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist forces. for example, in the section of the Goris-Kapan highway,” said political analyst Arman Abovyan in an interview with “Hraparak”.

According to the analyst, there is no point in discussing the illogical “arguments” in the government’s speech now. However, it is obvious that another information attack has started in the direction of the subconscious of “proud citizens”.

Abovyan says: “I have always treated every opinion with great respect. However, presenting the actual capitulation as an inevitable process and a new way to build a “new” Armenia is either a manifestation of political manipulation, or a strange obsession with the “ultimate wisdom” of subjective opinion, or a wrong assessment of the situation arising from deep psychological problems, which is a very mild assessment. .

I will abstain from political evaluations because it is difficult to give a political evaluation to the proposal of state suicide as a solution to the crisis.”

The analyst emphasizes here what is essentially proposed and what will be its consequence. “In brief, we are told the following: we must sign a capitulation document, and with this we will finally throw Artsakh into the hands of Turkish murderers. Because it is supposedly the only way out of the created situation. However, intentionally or unintentionally, the key circumstance is not mentioned: the capitulation is signed under the conditions and goals of the winning side. In other words, we are offered to agree with the actual partition of Armenia and complete destruction of Artsakh.

I repeat, the Turkish-Azerbaijani group has very clearly voiced its conditions: to receive a document from Armenia, which on the one hand will legitimize the process of destruction of Artsakh by the hands of Armenia, on the other hand, it is assumed that Armenia agrees to the process of creeping or rapid fragmentation, which will be hidden in delimitation. under the veil of demarcation, and under the “paper” fixation of obligations to provide a different road, a corridor.

In short, if we present it graphically, then the situation is like this.

we are convinced that among the options of national suicide, we should choose the “most convenient and most beneficial” option.

The analyst believes that the absurdity of the situation lies in the fact that the society is offered to unite not around the idea of ​​resisting and fighting for its own existence, but to make a “united” decision to close the last page of the existence of Armenia and Artsakh.

This is not an emotional assessment, this is simply the “future” that the supposedly “peace-loving” Armenian Turkish-globalist circles offer us today.

In this case, taking into account all the above-mentioned circumstances, the question arises: whose interests are actually served by the advocates of the “capitulation” idea?

This is actually without political evaluations, but nevertheless, it is a matter of principle, which in turn will allow Armenians to understand the real perspectives of Armenia and Artsakh.

Narine Ghukasyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/520faa221597107859c59b721ad3cad4?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»