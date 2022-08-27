We are already convinced “underneath” that we have no choice

“It is extremely interesting to watch how this “peace-loving” government prepares “proud citizens” for national suicide. Without exaggeration,

the current situation in Armenia will become the subject of in-depth studies by psychologists and analysts in the future, as to how our state and people “happily and merrily” committed national suicide. For example, already some pro-government media organizations and “talking heads” are slowly starting to “justify” that Armenia has no option and must agree to the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” in one form or another. In other words, they are already convincing us “from below” that we have no choice and will have to hand over the transit road passing through Syunik to the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist group,” political analyst Arman Abovyan told “Hraparak” about this.

The analyst says that these days we will again hear that “there is no option”, that we are “left alone” and that if we do not agree, the Turkish-Azerbaijani gang will start a war, etc. Here he notes that, of course, they will not say that this will actually fix the future war prospects and that the partition of Armenia for the benefit of the enemies will not bring “peace”, but the opposite. Or they will go a more “direct” way and actually provide a corridor, however, they will convince us again that it is not a “corridor”.

“In any case, the dismemberment of Armenia, according to the projects of the Turkish-Azerbaijani group, will proceed with massive informational pressures on the “proud citizens”. By the way, we will see the same picture when they convince us again that territories in Tavush, Gegharkunik, Ararat or Syunik should also be handed over to the Turkish-Azerbaijani gang. In other words, they will convince us all that “there is no option” and we must hand over our house (in the literal sense of the word) to the Turkish-Azerbaijani gang, otherwise they will “start a fight”. We also have good news, otherwise they will say that I only write “bad things”. “In the conditions of the shameful inflation in Armenia and the enormous decline in the real incomes of “proud citizens”, the government has decided to increase pensions and allowances by two to three thousand drams,” concluded Arman Abovyan.

Narine Ghukasyan

