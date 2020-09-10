Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein argues the Trump tapes are ‘even graver’ than the Nixon tapes

President Donald Trump, in defense of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, has claimed that back in January and February, no one could have known how deadly COVID-19 would become in the United States. But on Wednesday, major media outlets reported that veteran journalist/author Bob Woodward reveals — in his new book, “Rage,” due out September 15 — that Trump acknowledged how “deadly” COVID-19’s potential was when they spoke on February 7. Publicly, Trump was saying that COVID-19 didn’t pose a major to the United States, but inside the White House, he acknowledged that the worst health crisis in over 100 years was coming about. And another veteran journalist, Carl Bernstein, discussed Woodward’s bombshell revelations during a Wednesday appearance on CNN.

Bernstein knows Woodward quite well: the two of them joined forces at the Washington Post in the 1970s for their historic reporting on the Watergate scandal and Richard Nixon’s troubled presidency. Bernstein, now 76, told CNN host Brianna Keillar that the revelations in “Rage” are even more damning than the Nixon Watergate revelations he reported on back in 1973 and 1974.