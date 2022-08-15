Was Surmalu Pashinyan attempt to Divert public attention from the surrender of the Lachin Corridor or a terrorist, sabotage act?

he tragedy that took place on August 14 in the center of Yerevan, in the “Surmalu” shopping center, which caused many victims and dozens of people to be injured, gives rise to many questions.

And, unfortunately, these are still “smoking” questions, that is, questions waiting for answers. Let’s highlight a few key questions. The first question to be asked before the fire and explosion should have been the following. With the permission of which state body, in general, in any single place in the center of the capital, a huge amount of explosive materials and products were allowed to be stored? Who was supposed to control it all? Who will be charged for the negligence and sloppiness that resulted in the most serious consequences? The question also arises as to what volume of pyrotechnic materials and products were actually stored in the territory of the “Surmalu” shopping center. Immediately the next question, which can be answered by experts. What was the magnitude of the explosion, and could the ignition and explosion of stored explosives have caused such consequences and destruction? Question. Was the incident a tragedy caused by negligence and irresponsibility and a chain of unfortunate events in such conditions, or was it a terrorist or sabotage act? Let’s note that there are not a few alarms about the placement of mines in the subway, state and other institutions. Hence the suspicion of the planned action. Planned by whom? As is known, Pashinyan’s government will hand over Berdzor to the enemy in 10 days. Could the Pashinyan government divert public attention from the surrender of Lachin Corridor with such a tragedy? Nikol Pashinyan and his group have long proved that they are capable of any meanness. Could the enemy, in the person of the Azerbaijani terrorist leader Aliyev, resort to such an operation for a number of reasons? What guarantee is there that when Nikol Pashinyan opens the gates and roads of Armenia wider to his beloved Turks and Azerbaijani Turks, there will not be new “surmalus” in Yerevan and in other settlements of Armenia that have not yet been handed over to the enemy-Turks? There are absolutely no guarantees. No less questions arise about the developments that followed the explosion. The first. the police were ABSENT for hours. “Surmalu” shopping center, i.e., the area directly adjacent to the epicenter of the explosion, was going out whenever and wherever. Where were the “fed-and-drinked” black and red berets who received free food billions in bonuses, who were so abundantly bred by the Nicolas government and who are anointing protesting citizens, rewarding women and girls, elderly people to beat children, break their arms and legs? , in general, for misanthropy and cruelty. Where were those Nikola-“policemen”? Why didn’t they cordon off that part of the city to prevent unnecessary and unnecessary accumulation of people, which would inevitably prevent rescuers, firefighters, and ambulance crews from doing their work quickly? Who, what cynicism-soaked Nicolaitan “preacher” had the idea to record a girl playing a ruler against the background of smoking ruins, people’s misery? Who decided that volunteers were needed, or even if it was a spontaneous manifestation of people, who was going to organize it all… There are more and more questions, but the main thing that was seen in the period following the tragedy of August 14 was the complete or absolute absence of state power in the country, city power in Yerevan. The question is not that someone who considers himself the Speaker of the National Assembly, who enjoys wasting state funds, for example, on frolicking in Bali, went to gloat at the disaster site. It is not an “appearance of power”. The complete absence of state power was seen after the explosion by the uncoordinated, poorly organized, uncoordinated actions of the force and specialized circles (Ministry of Internal Affairs, police, NSS, health sector). The complete lack of authority was seen in the fact that no one came out with a concrete statement and no appropriate steps were taken through all state propaganda, including the suspension of mass entertainment events and gatherings of people, including the involvement of a certain number of trucks and appropriate heavy equipment from the private sector, including – coordination of volunteers, including providing regular information to the population and warning people living in nearby residential buildings. It did not appear to be all that any authority should be concerned with in such cases. And in general, as long as Nikol Pashinyan and his ilk are in power, such tragedies will continue to happen in Armenia. Those who came to power with coffins can only bring death, massacre, destruction and disaster, which is what they are doing. So far, unpunished. Armen Hakobyan