Warren County calls 400 in relation to CVS pharmacist infected with coronavirus

QUEENSBURY – The Warren County Department of Health on Monday called about 400 people who picked up prescriptions from the Main Street CVS where a pharmacist tested positive for COVID-19 – and found no one has reported having symptoms of the illness.

However, there are four people who received the flu shot from the pharmacist that are now quarantined – as well as four CVS employees, and four others who either have a connection with an employee or a connection with one of the people who received the flu shot. Another four people, unrelated to the CVS case, are under precautionary quarantine because of recent travel.

