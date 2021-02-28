Wargonzo: The Russian side did not let Turkish journalists into Armenia, who were going to cover Pashinyan’s rally

Turkish media were going to come to Armenian PM Nikok Pashinyan’s rally through Georgia, @wargonzo Telegram channel reported, citing sources in Istanbul.

Turkish media – particularly TRT – have applied for coverage of tomorrow’s events in Yerevan. TRT journalists now also work on the territory of neighboring Georgia.

On March 1 the Prime Minister of Armenia is gathering a rally in his support due to the fact that the head of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan and other Armenian generals demanded his resignation.

Besides, sources report that certain government structures of Armenia agreed to the arrival of the Turkish media, but this visit had to also be coordinated with the Russian security officials, who are responsible for the security of the border and other strategic facilities on the territory of Armenia. According to our information, the Russian side did not begin to coordinate the arrival of Turkish media in Armenia from the territory of Georgia, the report says.

The author of the Telegram channel, Russian journalist Semyon Pegov, covered the last war in Artsakh. Wargonzo is also known for its sources in various countries, including Turkey.