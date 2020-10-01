War on Artsakh: Representatives of the field of art on the battlefield. they join the ranks of volunteers

During the clashes unleashed by Azerbaijan on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, our homeland is defended not only by soldiers, but also by many volunteers, whose ranks include actors, painters, singers and patriots of other professions.

As reported by “Armenpress”, many of them made encouraging posts on the Internet before leaving for the front, reminding “we will win”.

Singer Arsen Safaryan posted photos on the Internet in military uniform, writing: “We are gone.” He added that Artsakh is strong.

Earlier, the artistic director of the Sos Sargsyan Hamazkayin Theater Narine Grigoryan said that the theater’s director Arman Navasardyan and actor Varsham Gorgyan had left for the front line. Grigoryan says in the post that Arman has been standing at the border since the first day of the war, Varsham has volunteered and is leaving for Artsakh. “This is how true art is born from the heart. I’m proud! Win soon and come back. “We have new horizons to conquer in art,” wrote the theater’s artistic director.

On September 29, young artist Shant Karapetyan told hundreds of his followers that he would be at the forefront the next day. “In fact, it is a great honor to protect the state border. He was honored to be the captain of Talish’s most dangerous position for 17 months. I remember seven years ago, during the turbulent events of August, the men of Talish came to our aid. Do you know how happy we were, do you know how happy we were? Now it is our turn. “We must stand by our 18-year-olds,” Shant said.

He wrote that there is still a lot to do, he still has a lot of pictures unpainted, but we all need to understand one simple thing: if there is no freedom, if there is no independence, nothing makes sense.

Announcer Yegor Glumov noted in his September 29 post that he is not where he would like to be yet. He is still in Yerevan. “We will probably leave tomorrow morning. That’s all, “he wrote, and Glumov’s partner, Jacques (Hakob Papikyan), said that Glumov had volunteered to go to Artsakh. “Aprilyan was in Chambarak as well. His actions are always clear and modest, but always admiring in their content. All of us, according to our abilities and the need of the army, must fight for the homeland. In general, Gor OGG is unspeakably high for Armenia and all mankind. Mr. Major, I have an HONOR. God protect us, “the host wrote and stressed that we will win.

Actor Gorg Grigoryan has been on the front since September 27. He wrote on the Internet. «In God’s way, old women!

Do not leave us out. “

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, were also shelled. A total of 7 people were killed in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military-civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which one civilian was killed and a civilian bus was burnt by an ATS belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Evidence of Turkish involvement has been found. On September 29, a Turkish F-16 fighter shot down a Su-25 attacker of the Armenian Air Force in the airspace of Armenia, killing the pilot.

The Armenian Armed Forces has 103 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. A general mobilization has been declared in Armenia և in Artsakh և a general state of mobilization.

As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has about 1280 casualties and 2700 wounded. The enemy lost 90 ATS, 10 helicopters, 181 armored vehicles, 1 aircraft, 2 “Smerch”, 3 TOS-1A heavy artillery system.