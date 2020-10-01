War on Armenia: All four downed Azerbaijan drones were reconnaissance. The Ministry of Defence

According to the data of the air defense position, as of 00:15 four ATS were damaged by the RA Armed Forces, one in Kotayk, the other three in Gegharkunik region.

As reports “Armenpress”, the press secretary of the RA Minister of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote about this on her Facebook page.

“All the downed drones were reconnaissance. “Thus, a total of 7 drones were injured in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia today,” he wrote.

Earlier, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the Armenian air defense forces hit 3 enemy ATS, the process of locating and neutralizing the fourth is underway.

The RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs is analyzing the situation with the damaged ATS of Azerbaijan that invaded the territory of Armenia.