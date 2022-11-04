War Criminal Pashinyan’s security guards bar Panorama.am cameraperson from filming the inauguration of Ohan Duryan statue

A monument to acclaimed Armenian conductor and composer Ohan Duryan was inaugurated in Yerevan’s Liberty Square on Friday as part of the events marking the musician’s 100th birth anniversary.

Since the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his spouse, and other officials were also present at the inauguration ceremony, his security guards did not allow the Panorama.am cameraperson to videotape the event, arguing that Panorama.am was not on the list of accredited media outlets.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office had not informed in advance about the need for accreditation to cover the ceremony.

Anyway, the Panorama.am correspondent made a video of the monument after the event with the participation of officials.