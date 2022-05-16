War Criminal Pashinyan Police start arresting participants of the Resistance Movement in Yerevan

Police are arresting participants of the Resistance Movement at Yerevan’s Hrazdan Stadium.

Police officers are grabbing the drivers from their cars in the middle of the street and dragging them to police cars.

Car rallies are held in the following directions:

1. Ashtarak highway – from the IFRC office building

2. Artashat highway – from the “Continental” building

3. Yerevan-Abovyan highway- from the “Pharaon” restaurant

4. Argavand highway, from the gas station on the way to the airport

5. Arinberd highway.