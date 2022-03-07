War criminal Pashinyan Justifying his crime by mass Arrest, The NSS has revealed the activity of another agency network

The National Security Service of Armenia has revealed and neutralized the activity of another agency network.

The agency network included people serving in different subdivisions of the Armed Forces, as well as former servicemen and some employees of Artsakh state bodies.

“It turned out that in order to recruit the above-mentioned persons, foreign special services carried out false advertisements on high-paid jobs in foreign countries, offering as a condition to fill in the personal-biographical data of the job-seeker by opening the relevant application. Later, the foreign special services offered to cooperate with them for money ել to provide information on strategically important facilities, military equipment, military units, armaments, ammunition, military, their number, locations, combat positions, state and service secrets located in Artsakh, Armenia. “on other documents,” the message reads.

At the same time, in some cases, the recruits met with the latter in third countries at the suggestion of representatives of foreign special services, received nicknames, and became full-time agents.

In the “criminal case”, factual information was obtained that some people involved in the agency network had been informed in advance about the forthcoming war against Artsakh, the exact day of which, due to the task of foreign special services, actively collected information before the start of the war. Use the applications to inform the people who arrived in Artsakh, the hotels, the types, quantity, locations of the air defense means deployed in the territory of Artsakh, the high command staff, which gave the enemy an accurate opportunity to make real-force calculations and targets before the start of the war. “Destroy air defenses, destroy strategically important warehouses,” the statement said.

According to the NSS, a total of 16 people were arrested on suspicion of high treason, some of whom testified. The motions to choose detention as a measure of restraint against 10 of them were submitted to the court, which were satisfied. Moreover, some of the persons who committed treason were caught while performing another task, և the further transfer of information was prevented by the RA NSS employees.