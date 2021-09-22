War Criminal Pashinyan justify Armenian defeat by saying History has shown that it’s not mandatory and is sometimes unnecessary to defeat others to win

If we take a look at the past 30 years of Armenia’s history, we will see that there have been success and failures, victories and defeats, sadness and joy, inspiration and despair, wars, victories and defeats. The burden of defeat in the 44-day war in 2020 lies on Republic Square. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared in his speech at the festive event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Independence today.

“How can we live after that disaster? How we can look into the eyes of the parents, widows and children of the fallen? We need to establish the guideline for the coming decades of the independent Armenia. History has proved that winning a war hasn’t always been a victory, just like defeat hasn’t always been defeat. History has shown that it’s not mandatory and is sometimes unnecessary to defeat others in order to win. The martyrs fell so that Armenia and Artsakh live, and those martyrs are alive so long as Armenia and Artsakh live. If Armenia and Artsakh grow, it means that the goal for which they sacrificed their lives will have been achieved,” the Prime Minister stated.