War criminal Pashinyan greeted in Brussels with “Nicole, traitor” Tavajan chants (Video) May 22, 2022, Bavnews Nikol Pashinyan

Pashinyan greeted Brussels with “Nicole, traitor” chants (Video) In Brussels, Armenians greeted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with chants of “Nicole, traitor.”
Earlier, we reported that Nikol Pashinyan had arrived in Brussels on a working visit, where he was scheduled to hold a private meeting with European Council President Charles Michel. It should be noted that the trilateral meeting of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali will also take place.
