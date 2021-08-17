Wally Sarkeesian deep dive into Pashinyan Revolution, Corruption or decoy for Artsakh destruction? watch Live Video

Wally Sarkeesian deep dive into Pashinyan Revolution, Corruption or decoy for Artsakh destruction? Video

How Pashinyan saw the seed of hatred in three generation of Armenian,

1- Was Armenian more corrupt than other countries?

2- Did Armenia had thousands of political prisoners?

3- Was there people starving in the street of Armenia?

Like Taliban street protestors hijacked the government with zero experience

A leader with Zero military experience

Zero Business experience, never run or manage Business

Zero diplomatic experience

Zero negotiation experience