Wake up or you’ll have Turks at the gates of Vienna: Artsakh President pens article for Belgian La Libre

The civilized world remains indifferent, our appeals remain unanswered, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan says in an article published by Belgian La Libre and shared by the European Armenian Federation for Justice And Democracy (EAFJD).

“The first danger is not Iran but Turkey, which is unfortunately supported by Europe and the United States. Wake up because otherwise, you will still have them at the gates of Vienna,” the President says.

“Le monde civilisé reste indifférent, dit le président du Karabakh. Nos appels restent sans suite […] Le premier danger, ce n’est pas l’Iran mais la Turquie, qui est malheureusement soutenue par l’Europe et les États-Unis. Réveillez-vous car sinon, vous les aurez encore aux portes de Vienne”

Արայիկ Հարությունյան Arayik Harutyunyan, Président de la République d’Artsakh, dans La Libre d’aujourd’hui.