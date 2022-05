A march dedicated to the Day of the First Republic is taking place in Stepanakert.

The participants of the march also express their support for the “Resistance” movement rally in France Square in Armenia. The demonstrators held a poster in the front row with the words “Wake up, Lao for Artsakh!” The marchers chanted “We are the masters of our homeland”, “Union”, “Nicole, traitor”. The youth of Artsakh danced around the flag of the Republic of Armenia.