Vladimir Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on alert over tensions with West

It comes as Ukrainian intelligence has learned from within Belarus that “special ops” troops have been spotted loading up planes for a major attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin has put Russian nuclear deterrent forces on high alert amid tensions with the West over Ukraine.

Putin told state TV that NATO powers have made “aggressive statements” along with the West imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia, including the president himself.

He ordered the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty”.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations says Putin’s order shows the Russian leader is “escalating conflict in a manner that is unacceptable”.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: “It means that President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable. “We have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest possible way.”

Putin is said to becoming increasingly frustrated at the slower-than-expected pace of the invasion as Russian troops have so far failed to capture the capital of Kyiv.