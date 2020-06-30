Video conference of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs with participation of OSCE MG Co-Chairs kicks off

The video conference of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicked off today, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“The video conference of FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, commenced with mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicked off”, the spokesperson said.

On June 29, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a video conference with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discussed issues related to the environment of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process.