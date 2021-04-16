Victoria Nuland: US needs to continue to pressure Turkey over Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs at the United States Department of State Victoria Nuland says the US has very complex relations with Turkey which will require a lot of effort since Ankara renounces democracy.

“We have a lot of work to do in bilateral relations in order to clarify our concerns not only in regard to what Turkey is doing beyond its borders, but also in the country, including democracy, human rights and freedom of press,” Nuland said at an international relations conference.

“A NATO ally must support democracy. I can’t wait for the opportunity for Ankara to return and launch talks over this,” she added.

According to Nuland, the US needs to continue to pressure Turkey over the S-400 missile systems and maintain the same stance in regard to the issues of Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.