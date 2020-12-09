Vazgen Manukyan: We do not want shocks, we need solidarity in society

The candidate of the Homeland Salvation Movement for the interim prime minister, Vazgen Manukyan, urged solidarity in society in the wake of the domestic political crisis.

“Our movement is gaining momentum. Every day new individuals, groups and structures are joining us. Thousands of bright-minded young men and people concerned over the future of our country are fighting in Yerevan and in all regions for our security, dignity and the future,” he said in a statement.

The politician underlined that the homeland salvation front is not a narrow party movement solely aimed at changing the government.

“This is first and foremost a movement of dignity, a movement to get rid of the stigma of defeat, to straighten our backs and to shape the future.

“There is no need for additional explanation as to why this regime should leave with its leader, as nothing matters after the disgraceful capitulation.

“We will form a new government of national accord with the support of the people, we will work on solving urgent issues, we will prepare for new elections.

“I highlight the stabilizing role of the current National Assembly in the current political crisis. We do not want shocks. We need solidarity in society.

“The atmosphere of hatred and animosity must remain in the past. I call on the law enforcement agencies to maintain public order, not to become a political tool in the hands of the defeated government.

“Let us take care of our future, let us participate together in the rebirth of our country,” the statement reads.