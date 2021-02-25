Vazgen Manukyan addressed the deputies of “My Step” faction the pashinyan party

“Get out of the faction, act as an independent deputy. Take your personal political responsibility for the sake of the future of our country and people. ”

Dear deputies of “My Step” faction,

I address you as a direct participant in the political processes of the modern history of Armenia and the Armenian people, a figure who stood at the roots of the building of an independent statehood and the victory of the Artsakh liberation war.

The purpose of addressing you is to present the seriousness of the moment, the consequences that can be destructive for our state and people.

The recent war, the disgraceful resolution of which was the tripartite declaration of November 10 and the ongoing processes to this day, are creating a new alarming situation in and around the country. Moreover, we now face the real danger of a significant decline in sovereignty, of becoming a defenseless, tertiary state in the region.

I understand the enthusiasm with which you assumed the responsibility of the government, convinced that under Pashinyan’s leadership you will build a new country where law and justice will prevail, a country that will be modern, developed and powerful, becoming the lifeblood of the pride and dignity of all Armenians.

Unfortunately, the opposite happened.

The reality today is that not only our country, but you, perhaps against your will, are trapped. Due to the circumstances, you are responsible for this terrible reality, a reality that many of you support, but not the direct culprit. They used your sincere motivation and zeal to serve the country to betray you. Nikol Pashinyan is the same, he will leave in one way or another, leaving a mark on our history. Do not take that stain on yourself.

Today’s statement of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the entire command staff is not a statement of political bias, but an alarm that the inviolability, security and territorial integrity of the RA borders are endangered as a result of the direct actions of your political force leader.

Political common sense requires you to take the most responsible step of your life this time, to get rid of that heavy burden by leaving the My Step faction, as it no longer serves the principles and goals for which you joined that team. This is also my appeal to you as a captain. Especially since your role and weight as individuals are subordinated to the power of one person at every opportunity, it is shown that you are nothing without that one person.

Leave the faction, act as an independent deputy. Take personal responsibility for the future of our country and people.

It is possible that you make a decision not under public pressure, but fully aware of the seriousness of the moment.

PS

I am ready to meet with you of any size, to discuss in more depth the current situation and all issues related to the future of Armenia.

Vazgen Manukyan