Vardan Oskanyan and Zhirayr Liparityan were invited to the NA investigative committee

The NA investigative commission investigating the circumstances of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020, has effectively failed its work.

Yesterday, the Chairman of the National Defense and Security Committee, MP Andranik Kocharyan was unable to give articulate answers during the NA briefings, what results were recorded as a result of the commission’s activities, who were invited to the commission, why are not former or current officials published? the names that have been invited or will be invited to the committee to give explanations.

“If you think hard, the invitees will be obvious to all of you. But there is a problem. The first invitations concerned the external bloc: Vardan Oskanyan, Zhirayr Liparityan. Zhirayr Liparityan called and said that he is ready. Vardan Oskanyan said remotely that he is not ready. Movses Hakobyan made some statements,” Andranik Kocharyan announced. Then he added that they intend to introduce strictures by law in case of non-appearance of the invited guests. That legislative initiative has already been developed and will probably be on the agenda in January.

“Tens of thousands of materials have been studied, it is enough for the chairman of the commission to send written materials to the General Prosecutor’s Office. In the end, the result of the 44-day war is the result of some shortcomings, to put it mildly, shortcomings,” stated Kocharyan, avoiding to name specific officials. He also complained that the opposition does not participate in the work of the commission.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/24a5ec49dc614a650cb3aa16fdd11b3e

