Varazdat Lalayan – European vice-champion in weightlifting, Gor Minasyan – bronze medalist

The Armenian team won two medals at the European Weightlifting Championships in the Albanian capital.

Varazdat Lalayan won the title of European vice-champion in the +109 kg weight category and the silver medal with the result of 451 kg (211 + 240). Olympic vice-champion Gor Minasyan became a bronze medalist with a result of 446 kg (210 + 236). The RA KGMS notes that the Armenian men’s team is the second in the European Championship in the team standings. Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze (462 kg) won the title of European super heavyweight champion for the 7th time.