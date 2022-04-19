Vanetsyan will walk around the city today with the citizens who came to Freedom Square and will call people from their homes to fight

“People appeared in Freedom Square who are really worried and think about the homeland, they think that their homeland should be safe, independent, and sovereign,

” said Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “Homeland” party, entering a live broadcast from Freedom Square. “We will not tolerate a losing policy under any circumstances. “We will not tolerate the situation we have today and which these authorities are leading.”

What should we do to get out of this situation? Answering this question, Vanetsyan said that the citizens are constantly asking him what program do you have? “I say we have a clear plan and we are moving forward with that plan. I am waiting for you to be in Freedom Square today at 19:00 within the framework of that program. ” He said that he should walk around the city with the protesters who came to Freedom Square today and should call the citizens who are still sitting in their homes to join the struggle. Hripsime JEBEJYAN