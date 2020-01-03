US Senator believes Qasem Soleimani’s assassination may lead to war, pressing and grave worry tonight

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy believes the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani could lead to war.

“Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?” Murphy tweeted. “The justification for the assassination is to “deter future Iranian attacks”. One reason we don’t generally assassinate foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed. That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight.”

Chris Murphy ✔ @ChrisMurphyCT

No one can claim to know with certainty what happens next.



But the neocons thumping their chest tonight should recall that the worst mistakes global powers make are when they strike militarily in complicated places with few friends, with no consideration of the consequences.