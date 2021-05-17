US Secretary of State Blinken, French FM discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in a phone call on Sunday.

“Jean-Yves Le Drian and I discussed our concern over the violence between Israelis and Palestinians. We also discussed the need for a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Blinken said in a tweet.

As reported earlier, Armenia’s caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian also held a telephone conversation with Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday, highlighting the active role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.