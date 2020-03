The United States is considering a plan to launch a $16 million worth aid package for Armenia as part of its 2021 Foreign Assistance Program.

The intended amount is the highest ever since the 2018 “Velvet Revolution”, the Armenian Center for American Studies reports, noting that the US assistance used to be much higher in the pre-revolutionary period.

On its official page on Facebook, the organization has also published a chart presenting the aid figures on an annual basis