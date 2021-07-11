US, France, Russia ambassadors to Azerbaijan refuse to visit Artsakh’s Shushi

The ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries—the United States, France, and Russia—were absent from the ambassadors of 46 countries who visited the occupied Shushi city of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), according to Haqqin.az.

The ambassadors of the US, France, and Russia to Azerbaijan did not accept the respective invitation of the Azerbaijani government and refused to travel to Shushi.

As Hikmet Hajiyev—the Azerbaijani presidential assistant for foreign affairs—told reporters, this visit of the diplomatic corps to Shushi was organized on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

