US Embassy in Armenia: Large crowds are unpredictable

Demonstrations are expected to take place in Yerevan and through Armenia over the next few days, culminating in a rally in Yerevan on May 1. The US Embassy in Armenia has noted this in an alert it has issued. The alert continues as follows, in particular:

“According to local news reports, a demonstration is planned to start at 16:00 on May 1 in Republic Square in Yerevan. Other demonstrations leading up to the Sunday, May 1 protest could also take place in Yerevan or other cities, including along roadways leading into the capital.

The Embassy reminds U.S. citizens that large crowds are unpredictable. Confrontations and violence among event attendees, counterdemonstrators, and police can occur with little or no warning. U.S. citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and check local news outlets for updates and possible traffic disruptions.”