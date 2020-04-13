US embassy in Armenia issues statement for US citizens on evacuation April 17 Yerevan to Doha Chartered Flight

US embassy in Armenia has issued a statement for the US citizens who are currently in Yerevan.

According to the statement, on April 17, there will be the only evacuation flight provided to depart Armenia.

“The flight will depart Yerevan on 17 April at 15:00 and make stops in Erbil and Dubai before traveling onward to Doha, Qatar, arriving at 22:50 Doha local time. Passengers will not deplane in Erbil or Dubai.

The one-way ticket from Yerevan to Doha will cost approximately USD 988 to be repaid through a U.S. government loan. This price only includes the flight from Yerevan to Doha.

Travelers must purchase their own ticket for onward travel from Doha prior to departure. Travelers must present a confirmed ticket departing Doha before being allowed to board the flight in Yerevan.

Individuals are responsible for travel arrangements and additional costs (meals, onward flights, transportation, etc.) in Doha and from Doha onward. Travelers should be aware that entry into Qatar is currently suspended for foreign nationals and plan onward travel accordingly.

This will be the only evacuation flight provided to depart Armenia. Therefore, we encourage you to take advantage of this flight,” the statement noted.