US Department of State confirms Turkey’s participation in Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh

In the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, the US Department of State confirmed Turkey’s participation in the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in fall 2020.

In the section devoted to Armenia, the Department of State said Azerbaijan, “with Turkish support”, seized control over four territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, while a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement resulted in the peaceful transfer of control over three additional territories to Azerbaijan. The Department of State also recalls that the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh has been the topic of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (US, France, Russia) since 1995.