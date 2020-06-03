US: Demonstrators defied curfews across the country

Protests were being held outside the White House, in New York and many major cities. Meanwhile, the EU said the killing of George Floyd was an “abuse of power.” Read about how the protests unfolded here.

Thousands of demonstrators defied curfews to protest the death of George Floyd, marking the eighth night of demonstrations and clashes with police. In Seattle, protesters used umbrellas to shield themselves from tear gas and pepper spray fired by police, while hundreds were arrested for breaking curfew and marching across the Manhattan Bridge in New York City.

In Washington, DC, people chanted slogans against US President Donald Trump outside the White House for more than an hour, even after the city imposed curfew at 6 p.m. local time (22:00 UTC). In Atlanta, the National Guard sought to disperse crowds as soon as the 9 p.m. curfew went into effect, and local media reported troops using tear gas to clear the streets.

Meanwhile, news and debate over the protests has continued to make waves across social media platforms. Several employees of Facebook resigned this week after CEO Mark Zuckerberg reaffirmed his support not to flag posts made by US President Donald Trump, following the flagging of a post made by Trump on Twitter.

08:48 Pope Francis condemned violence and racism in the US on Wednesday morning, saying that no one can “turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion.”

Francis also referred to violence as “self-destructive and self-defeating.”

Francis, who dedicated the entire English-language section of his weekly audience to the protests in the US, called the death of George Floyd “tragic,” and asked God for national reconciliation and peace. Francis said he was praying for Floyd and all those who had been killed as a result of the “sin of racism.”

07:45 Seattle protesters have been using umbrellas to shield themselves from tear gas and pepper spray since Tuesday, evoking reminders of last year’s protests in Hong Kong.

Hundreds gathered in Seattle’s capitol hill neighborhood on Tuesday night, with dozens standing and chanting in front of a police barrier, with umbrellas in their hands. The scene was reminiscent of the pro-democracy Hong Kong protests, which saw millions take to the streets, many with umbrellas.

Seattle is under a nightly curfew which begins at 10 p.m. local time (05:00 UTC).

06:38 New York police have arrested about 200 protesters between 8 p.m. (midnight UTC) and 1 a.m. local time, a law enforcement official told CNN, adding that that figure is expected to increase.

In New York City, thousands of chanting protesters ignored an 8 p.m. curfew to march from the Barclays Center toward the Brooklyn Bridge. The crowd then stopped at an entrance to the Manhattan Bridge roadway, chanting at riot police: “Walk with us! Walk with us.”

New York City has been one of the focal points of the anti-police brutality protests that have spread across the US, and has seen violent demonstrations resulting in looting and clashes with police.