US calls on to cease fire in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone

The United States has called on to cease the fire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a respective post on Twitter, stating that they see the solution of the NK conflict only through peaceful means.

“The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to implement their commitments to a ceasefire as agreed and cease targeting civilian areas, such as Ganja and Stepanakert. We deplore the loss of human life and remain committed to a peaceful settlement”, the Secretary of State said.

