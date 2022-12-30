URGENT: Opposition MP reiterates call for regime change in Armenia ‘as soon as possible

Armenian opposition MP Tigran Abrahamyan reiterated his call for a regime change in Armenia “as soon as possible” to cope with the security challenges facing the country.

In a social media post on Friday, he claimed despite the increasingly difficult situation in the South Caucasus, “there is a broad front for Armenia to work effectively with Iran and Russia.”

“Instead of seizing the existing opportunities, using the available tools and serious potential for international cooperation, the Armenian authorities have embarked on a process aimed at their ultimate destruction,” wrote Abrahamyan, who represents the opposition Pativ Unem faction.

“Armenia and Artsakh still have a chance to resist. Although its potential is gradually decreasing, I believe that the only way out of the current difficult situation is, of course, the ouster of the current government as soon as possible,” the MP said, warning of a treat of statehood loss.

