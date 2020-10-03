URGENT : ARMENPRESS authorized to announce on the occasion of a misreading

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Al-Jazeera today. A number of news outlets published an out-of-context formulation attributed to the PM, causing various comments in the media.

For avoiding any future speculations over the issue, ARMENPRESS state news agency is authorized to present to all its media partners the transcript of that part of the Prime Minister’s interview.

Bernard Smith – Would you like to see Russian peace-keepers, for instance, in Nagorno Karabakh?

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan – Look, this issue can be discussed at a larger context, in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group.

ARMENPRESS news agency calls on the specialists to deal with such important issues with great sense of responsibility and caution.