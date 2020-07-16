Update on situation at Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian citizen captured in Azerbaijan

Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan took to her Facebook to share an update on the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

According to her, ‘around 03:40 at night, positions of the RA Armed Forces noticed enemy movement. Switching to all-around defense Armenian units prevented the enemy’s attempt of infiltration.’

She added that ‘after a hot battle, the enemy was thwarted back suffering losses.’

“Afterwards, at 05:20 the Azerbaijani units started shelling the villages of Aygepar, Movses, using mortars and a D-30 howitzer,” she said. “This is the first serious violation of the fragile ceasefire established yesterday at 00:15.”

Over 100 people from the Azerbaijani side took part in attempted sabotage penetration, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the government’s meeting on Thursday.

As PM noted, “the situation is completely under control.”

“There are no casualties on our side: neither among the military nor among the civilian population,” the PM, in turn, noted.

In the meantime, Azerbaijan has confirmed losses.

As the Defense Ministry spokesman Vagif Dargali told the BBC, the information will be provided later.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office have issued a statement amid the tensions at the border.

“The Co-Chairs urge the sides to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and attempts to change the situation on the ground. The Co-Chairs continue to stress the necessity of building up an atmosphere conducive to the restoration of the peace process,” the statement said. “The Co-Chairs welcomed the confirmation of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold substantive negotiations on crucial aspects of a Nagorno-Karabakh settlement as soon as possible and emphasized the importance of returning OSCE monitors to the region as soon as circumstances allow.”

Information on detention of an Armenian citizen by Azerbaijan is being verified, Armenian National Security Service spokesperson Arthur Gevorgyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Azerbaijani media has been reporting on the detention of Armenian citizen Narek Sardaryan. The 30-year-old Armenian citizen was reportedly detained by Azerbaijani troops on the border with Nakhichevan.

[UPDATE] Measures are being taken to return Armenian citizen Narek Sardaryan to Armenia, National Security Service reported.

Sardaryan got lost and went to the territory of Nakhichevan, where he was captured.

He is described as a patriot, calm and hardworking person, who has never had issues with either law enforcement agencies or local authorities. N. Sardaryan has a family and minor children.

Armenia has confirmed 554 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 33,559, the health ministry reported.

The death toll has reached 607.

The total number of tests conducted is 141,410.

In fact, 10,832 patients are being treated at the moment.

According to the latest data, 21,931 people have already recovered – 583 people in the last day.