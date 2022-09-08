“Until the Artsakh issue is resolved, I will not go anywhere.” Ruben Vardanyan visited the Armenian National Assembly

On September 8, Gagik Baghunts, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, received the philanthropist, the initiator of the “Future Armenian” movement, the co-founder of the “Aurora” humanitarian initiative, Ruben Vardanyan, with the participation of the leaders of the factions and the presidents of the commissions.

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Gagik Baghunts welcomed Vardanyan’s decision to obtain Artsakh citizenship and settle in Artsakh and expressed hope that with this important step, he would justify the expectations of many Artsakh citizens.

In his turn, Ruben Vardanyan thanked for the meeting, highly appreciated the activity of the legislative body in the post-war and particularly difficult conditions.

“The question of the future of Artsakh is not only the problem of those living in Artsakh, but of all Armenians,” Ruben Vardanyan said and assured that he is ready to use all opportunities and potential for the benefit of Artsakh.

Speaking about the existing challenges, philanthropist Vardanyan put forward the vision of 3 main goals of visiting Artsakh, aimed at the status, security and socio-economic development of Artsakh.

The issue of ensuring not only military, but also informational security is extremely important.

“Until the issue of Artsakh is resolved, I will not go anywhere,” philanthropist Vardanyan summarized his words.

The parliamentarians welcomed Ruben Vardanyan’s decision in this difficult period for Artsakh and the Armenian world and expressed readiness for cooperation.

Solidarity around a clear goal and problem was emphasized on both sides.

National Assembly Information and Public Relations Department