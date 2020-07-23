Unknown persons set fire to service car of Armenian Embassy in Germany

The service car of the Armenian Embassy in Germany was set on fire last night. The corresponding statement on Facebook was spread by the Armenian Embassy in Germany.

According to the statement, Berlin officials are officially aware of the incident.

The local police and experts are conducting an investigation, considering the version of deliberate arson of the car.

