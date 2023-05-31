United States officials are busy polishing Pashinyan crimes by sending 120,000 Armenian of Artsakh to Azerbaijan Sluterhouse.

US Ambassador to Armenia, nowadays very busy brainstorming in Armenia justifying Pashinyan Crime

“Together we can overcome challenges, and create a future where freedom, justice, and democracy prevail. We are also building more resilient foundations for democracy by promoting civic education and encouraging more active engagement of Armenia’s strong civil society.” US Ambassador to Armenia Christina Quinn said this in her speech at the “Armenian Forum for Democracy” launched in Yerevan a little while ago.

“We are working together to promote the freedom of the press and ensure the free flow of information, and freedom of speech. The United States supports your efforts to fight corruption and strengthen the rule of law, which will increase public confidence in democratic processes. With this, Armenia becomes a bright spot in the region, which we noticed in the “States in Transition” report published by Freedom House last week. The United States is by your side on this path to a more open, more accountable, prosperous and safer future,” he added.

