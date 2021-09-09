Unfulfilled dreams that will come true. Thanks to Sosi’s friends, the Sosi Khanikyan Foundation and the book “My Blue, Blue Dream” were presented.

He was kind, kind, caring towards the homeland and the environment. This is how the writer, composer Sosi Khanikyan is described by his friends, who yesterday, on September 8, Sosy’s birthday, initiated the presentation of his book of poems and the charity foundation.

Sosi’s life was interrupted in March of this year as a result of an unfortunate accident, leaving her dreams and goals unfinished. To bring them to life, the friends, on the initiative of Sosi’s mother, Esther Khanikyan, set up the Sosi Khanikyan Foundation, which aims not only to popularize Sosi’s great creative legacy, but also to help talented young people pave their way.

The first work of the fund was the publication of Sosi’s book of poems “My Blue, Blue, Dream”, which was presented at the Komitas Museum-Institute. According to Sosi’s relatives, the choice of the place was not accidental. Komitas left a big mark on Sosi’s creative path, which later led him to make a documentary about the great monk. Seda Grigoryan, one of the co-founders of the foundation, speaking about Sosi and her dreams, mentioned. “Sosi was a very special person, and in his small body he summed up boundless love and devotion to the homeland, his loved ones and his work. He did everything he could with great responsibility, taking into account every detail and doing his best. Of course, his loss was a great pain for all of us, but we came here first to congratulate each other that Sosi was in our lives, and so much hope and love he left, that we decided with friends that this love should be directed to a new initiatives and ideas, and that is what the foundation serves.

We hope that the foundation will serve the realization of his dream of a great and powerful homeland based on educated youth. Sosi paved his own way, overcoming great difficulties, and we, summing up his wonderful works, plan to unite the people who know and carry the great love given to Sosi, and all those who do not know him, but share his values ​​and They are ready to pave the way for those who have talent, talent, purpose, and a little support can help them overcome difficulties and achieve great success. Therefore, the foundation has two main directions: to popularize the works left by Sosi and thanks to him to promote the professional growth of young people, mainly in the very fields in which Sosi created. Of course, all this will not be possible by our efforts alone. Everyone has the opportunity to join us. I am confident that with all our potential we will be able to continue what Sosi started. ”