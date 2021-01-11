Unfortunately, we did not manage to solve the issue of prisoners of war today, we agreed to continue the work in that direction ․ Pashinyan

Work on the exchange of prisoners of war will continue, this issue has not been resolved yet. According to RIA Novosti, Nikol Pashinyan stated. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to resolve the issue of prisoners of war today. This is the most sensitive, painful issue. We have agreed to continue the work in that direction. We believe that the eighth point of our joint statement, unfortunately, has not been fully implemented. “I hope we will be able to find a solution in a short time,” Pashinyan said at the end of a meeting with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. It should be reminded that after the meeting of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the leaders of the three countries signed a joint statement on the development of Nagorno Karabakh, RIA Novosti reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the talks between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali were extremely effective.

