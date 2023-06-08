Unfortunately, Armenia is steadily giving up its negotiating positions. Ara Ayvazyan

Excusing the fatal mistakes of the Armenian side, Nagorno-Karabakh was just one more link in the spiral logic of using force to impose a new world order in the current widening world disorder, said former RA Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan in an article published in EVN Report.

According to him, in order to face the deadly challenges we face today, it is necessary to accept the geopolitical reality that surrounds us as well as the miscalculations without bias.

“Every war ends in peace, but, unfortunately, every peace is cyclically interrupted by war,” Ayvazyan emphasized in his article.

According to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the difficult and seemingly hopeless situation in which Armenia currently finds itself can and should be changed.

“Nevertheless, it should be understood that in today’s realpolitik world, power politics will not be restrained by any international guarantee or by the democratic values ​​faithful to official Yerevan. As US President Theodore Roosevelt warned a hundred years ago, “what a nation cannot defend by its own strength, cannot be defended by the international community.” The use of force will be futile unless it can cause irreparable damage to the enemy. Armenia still has the ability to consolidate internal and external power sufficient to neutralize its neighbor’s ongoing aggression. Rather than dismantling the previous security architecture over time, it should be modified and expanded to include new partners in bilateral and multilateral formats; only under this condition will it be possible to prevent new wars or aggression and ensure

“Unfortunately, Armenia is steadily giving up its negotiating position,” Ayvazyan said.

He emphasized that in these dire times, Armenia needs people who will develop a great strategy to purposefully use all the assets of the state and the nation. This, he said, includes political and military leaders who can work towards a just, dignified and lasting peace.

