Under the Pashinyan regime robbery and theft increased French Consul General in Yekaterinburg was robbed:

The Armenian police received a letter from the State Protocol Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic on December 21, Aravot.am news reported.

The letter was addressed to the Police Head. The letter says that Pierre-Alain Coffinier, the French general consul in Yekaterinburg, was checking in onboard N1130 on November 5. The check-in took place at Zvartnots International Airport.

According to the same source, the diplomat was carrying a bag with a computer and a suitcase as hand luggage. However, the second suitcase contained cash. Upon arrival in Russia, he noticed that the lock of the suitcase was broken and the money was not there.

