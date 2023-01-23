fbpx

Under the leadership of Aliyev the Azerbaijanis want to erase the Armenian people – Le Figaro’s Jean-Christophe Buisson

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Under the leadership of Aliyev the Azerbaijanis want to erase the Armenian people, their faith, and their identity, the Deputy Director of the French Le Figaro newspaper Jean-Christophe Buisson said.

“The Azerbaijanis don’t respect the living or dead, yesterday in Nakhijevan, today in Artsakh, tomorrow in Armenia,” Jean-Christophe Buisson tweeted. “Under the leadership of Aliyev they have one goal, to erase the Armenian people, their faith, their history, their heritage, their identity. Who will stop them?”

He also posted a video showing an Azerbaijani serviceman destroying a cross on an Armenian memorial.

