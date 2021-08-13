Under Pashinyan dictatorship Petrol prices increase by around 57% in one year in Armenia

9.6% increase in prices of non-food products has been recorded in the domestic market of Armenia in July 2021 to compare with the data of July 2021, while 0.2% decrease has been observed to compare with June data of the ongoing year.

According to the data provided by the National Statistical Service (NSS), 3.3% decrease in jewelry prices was registered in July 2021 to compare with the previous year, while the prices for shoes, remedies, carpets, fabric and furniture, cosmetics decreased by 0.3-0.5%.

The NSS data point to 2.3% and 1.1% increase for petrol and diesel prices registered in July 2021 to compare with the previous month and 56.8% and 43.6% rise respectively to compare with the prices of July 2020.