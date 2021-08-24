Under Pashinyan dictatorship: Parliamentary security officers delete NEWS.am cameraman’s footage

Security officials of the Armenian Parliament deleted the video footage filmed by the Armenian News – NEWS.am operator from the scuffle in the parliament sitting room.

When a scuffle between pro-government and opposition deputies began, media representatives, among whom was the operator NEWS.am, went to the entrance to the hall. The latter, seeing the open door, entered the hall and filmed the incident. At that time, the head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Civil Contract party Hayk Konjoryan, pointing to the cameraman, instructed the security officer to pick up the latter’s phone and deleted the video.

Moreover, they threatened that if the video about the scuffle is made public, our operator will lose parliamentary accreditation.