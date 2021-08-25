Under Pashinyan dictatorship: Deputy speaker, opposition MP suffer injuries during Armenia parliament scuffle

Opposition “Armenia” Faction MPs Gegham Nazaryan and Ishkhan Saghatelyan—who is also deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA)—were injured during Wednesday’s scuffle in the NA. Agnesa Khamoyan, another lawmaker from the aforesaid faction, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

Nazaryan was injured in the eye and had to go to hospital.

“This was a prepared provocation. They brought the troops in [to the NA Sessions’ Hall] five minutes later, whereas at other times they were bringing in the troops immediately into the sessions’’ hall,” Khamoyan added.

The situation between the MPs of the opposition and the ruling factions in the NA continues to remain tense Wednesday.

After a long recess, it was thought that the tension would ease, but the pro-government lawmakers did not like the speech of Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the opposition “Armenia” Faction, they responded to Hakobyan from their seats, after which another scuffle broke out between these MPs.

The live broadcast from the NA Sessions’ Hall was cut off again, and another recess was announced.

The passions are running high in Armenia’s parliament since Tuesday when the situation became tense after a question by Anna Mkrtchyan, a lawmaker from the opposition “With Honor” Faction, and today—from the speech of Hayk Sargsyan, an MP of the ruling “Civil Contract” Faction.