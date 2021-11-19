Under incompetent Pashinyan, The occupied Hadrut of our days (PHOTOS)

The “De-occupation of Hadrut” NGO has posted on its Facebook page photos of Hadrut seized by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and added a caption. The letter reads as follows:

“Based on the results of the first Soviet census held in 1926, Hadrut region had a population of 25,247, of which 24,685 (98%) were Armenians.

There were 93 churches and monasteries of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church in the region. The majority of them were built in the Middle Age, during the Armenian Kingdom of Ani (9th-11th centuries), in the Armenian State of Khachen (11th-16th centuries), and in the Armenian Melikdom of Dizak (17th-18th centuries).

There are monuments to Armenian ministers (5th-7th centuries) that were under the subordination of Caucasian Albania in the period of the Armenian Emirate (7th-9th centuries), as well as Armenian pagan and Christian cathedrals (2nd-5th centuries B.C.).

Today, Hadrut is in the hands of barbarians, who violently displaced the indigenous people and are disrespectfully destroying historical monuments without any respect.”