Under incompetent Pashinyan leadership Azerbaijan Attacks on Armenia villages daily Shot was fired at Gegharkunik Province village,

Shots were fired for about four hours, from heavy weapons, at Kut village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. Kut mayor Sima Chitchyan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Tuesday.

“The shootings lasted from 21:30 to 00:30. There were intense shootings,” the village head added, in particular.

She said that there was a response from the Armenian side. “Shots were fired from all positions,” Chitchyan noted.

To note, the situation at the Yeraskh village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border also has been tense for several days