fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Under incompetent Pashinyan leadership Azerbaijan Attacks on Armenia villages daily Shot was fired at Gegharkunik Province village,

by Leave a Comment

Shots were fired for about four hours, from heavy weapons, at Kut village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. Kut mayor Sima Chitchyan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Tuesday.

“The shootings lasted from 21:30 to 00:30. There were intense shootings,” the village head added, in particular.

She said that there was a response from the Armenian side. “Shots were fired from all positions,” Chitchyan noted.

To note, the situation at the Yeraskh village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border also has been tense for several days

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.